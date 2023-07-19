Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra To Play Hero In His Biopic Based On His Jail Time In Porn Case?

Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra is likely to make his acting debut soon. If a report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, a film based on Kundra’s 63-day-long jail experience in 2021 in connection with the pornography case will be made soon. Reportedly, Raj Kundra will himself be acting in the film.

“The film will present an account of all that Raj Kundra experienced through his tenure in one of most over-crowded Jail – Arthur Road Jail," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. “The director’s name has been kept under wraps for now, but Raj Kundra will be creatively involved in all aspects – from production to script," the source added. However, it should also be noted that Raj Kundra has not made any official announcement regarding this so far.

For the unversed, Raj Kundra was arrested in July 2021 in connection to the alleged creation and uploading of pornographic films on mobile applications. He was granted bail after almost two months.

Later in 2022, Kundra wrote to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claiming that he was innocent and alleged that it was all ‘personal vendetta’ of a businessman who connived with police officers to get him arrested. Kundra had also requested the central agency to probe the case and had further claimed that he was framed by the senior officers of the Mumbai Crime Branch.