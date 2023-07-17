Shine Tom Chacko, Jaffar Idukki-starrer Chaattuli Trailer Out; Watch Here

In recent times, Malayalam cinema has produced some of the most exciting and engaging content for viewers. From the content of the film to even the performances, Malayalam films are leaving an indelible mark on the audience. Another exciting Malayalam film named Chaattuli has recently released its trailer and has received a great response from the audience. The film has Shine Tom Chacko, Jaffar Idukki, and Kalabhavan Shajohn in prominent roles. These actors always impressed the audience through charismatic performances, and netizens are excited to see the full film after watching the trailer.

In the trailer, it can be seen that most of the film has been shot in the forest. There are visuals of various animals, insects, and dense forests. According to reports, the trailer also shows that the police are searching for a crime that has happened in the forest. There’s a tribal element, which can also be seen in the clip. The trailer ends on a suspenseful note and has created a lot of excitement among the viewers. Reportedly, the film is expected to release in August this year.