Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko is all set to collaborate with director Raj Babu. Both will work in the director’s upcoming venture Chattuli. The information related to the movie is not yet official and is under wraps. Along with Shine Tom Chacko, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Jaffer Idukki will also feature in Chattuli. The upcoming venture is scripted by Jayesh Mynagapally, as per reports. Nelson Ipe, Shah Faizy and Sujan Kumar are jointly bankrolling the film. More details related to the movie are awaited.

Other than Chattuli, Shine Tom Chacko has shared the poster of his latest movie Live on social media. The poster starring Mamta Mohandas, Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko and Priya Prakash Varrier looks gripping. The first-look poster for the film penned and directed by S Sureshbabu has sparked a lot of interest among celebs and viewers on social media. From the first glance of the image, Live appears to be about the media industry. Take a look at the poster:

Advertisement

Media reports suggest that the film addresses a significant issue, making it a distinctive addition to Malayalam films. The fans have high hopes after seeing Live’s poster. Live is the first Malayalam production, presented by Films24 and Darrpan Bangejaa. The project is produced by Darrpan Bangejaa and Nitin Kumar. The cast of Live includes Reshmi, Krishna Prabha, Soman, Mukundan, Jayaraj Kozhikode and Akksita.

Sunil S Pillai is in charge of the editing and Nikhil S Praveen, a two-time National Award recipient is in charge of the cinematography. Alphonse, a well-known musician, is in charge of the soundtrack. Apart from the much-awaited Live, Shine Tom Chacko’s next film Dasara with Nani is slated to release on March 30, 2023. Dasara has received a U/A certificate from the censor board with a run-time of 2 hours and 36 minutes.

Advertisement

Dasara is set against the backdrop of a coal mining community. Along with Nani, other prominent actors in the Srikanth Odela film include Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani and Sai Kumar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here