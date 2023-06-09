SHINee's Onew To Temporarily Step Back From Promotions Due To Health Concerns

It was just a month ago when SHINee’s member Onew reflected on his mental health after the untimely passing of ASTRO’s Moonbin. Now, his management agency SM Entertainment has officially confirmed that Onew will not participate in promotional or individual activities owing to his health condition. The K-group has recently marked the 15th anniversary of its debut. Now, in an official statement released by the company on Friday, June 9, about SHINee’s future plans, it is revealed that Onew has pulled back temporarily.

According to AllKPop, SM Entertainment suggests after their 15th-anniversary fan meeting, the group began rehearsing for their concert in June. “However, member Onew continued to experience a decline in his health and visited an expert for a checkup and a consultation, and there, he was advised to rest and receive treatment," said the company. It took a lengthy discussion with Onew and the other members of the group who have agreed for the former to take a break for treatment.

“It has been decided that Onew will not participate in SHINee’s solo concert or comeback promotions, and will instead take a break temporarily," added SM Entertainment. As for the upcoming concert, Key, Minho, and Temin will carry on with their schedules without any change. The management agency reportedly said they’ll keep fans informed about Onew’s health condition. But currently, they’re prioritizing Onew’s heath and waiting for his full recovery.

In addition to this, Onew himself also shared a health update on Instagram to apologize for his absence while also thanking fans for their constant support. He promised well-wishers about SHINee’s comeback as a team after making a full recovery.

