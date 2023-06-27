Shiv Thakare Becomes 1st Finalist Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Reports

Stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been creating buzz all over social media for a long time. Fans are eagerly waiting for the show to go on air and see their favourite stars perform the out-of-the-box stunts. Rohit Shetty will host this season. According to reports, the show will star Shiv Thakare, Daisy Shah and Aishwarya Sharma, along with many other known faces.

Although the makers and the contestants have kept it secret, fans are witnessing all the fun as the participants keep sharing various glimpses from South Africa. And there is an interesting update regarding the same.

According to the latest reports, it has come out that the runner-up of Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare, has become the first finalist of the show. However, no official information has come out about this yet.

From the time of Bigg Boss 16, Shiv wanted to participate in the Khatron Ke Khiladi show. Later, Rohit Shetty offered Shiv Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in the Bigg Boss house. He started preparing for the show immediately after Bigg Boss was over. He was also a major contender for the title in Bigg Boss 16.

On the work front, Shiv Thakare came into the limelight when he was selected for Roadies. He was also the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi. But his stardom doubled when he entered Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16. Even though MC Stan won the show, Shiv won the hearts of the viewers.