Shiv Thakare Darega Bhi Aur Karega Bhi, Says Bigg Boss Fame As He Gears Up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 | Exclusive

Having won Bigg Boss Marathi 2 and garnered immense popularity after becoming the finalist of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare is not a newcomer when it comes to reality shows. Now, Shiv Thakare is gearing up to participate in yet another reality TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. Speaking about this new stint, which is completely different from what he has done before, he says, “It is a stunt-reality show, it will be a lot of fun doing this. It will be a new experience in life for me. It is going to be shot out of India and that too with Rohit Shetty sir. I am excited about it."

Thakare’s claim to fame has been reality shows so far. This would be his fourth reality show, and it is safe to state that he has a strong and growing fan base. Ask him if he’s in it to win it, and he says, “It’s not like that. I am here to enjoy, and I will push myself beyond my limits. The other contestants are also very strong and they are all competitive as well. But I know, that this is not just a show for me, sapno ki seedi hai yeh. So, I will perform that way."

Advertisement

He agrees to the fact that this is way different than what he has been doing so far, and believes that people will be able to see a different side of himself. “I hope I will be able to do tasks and challenges that I feel I won’t be able to pull off. Shiv Thakare darega bhi aur karega bhi," he shares. Thakare goes on to confess that he is scared of almost everything. “I am scared of everything. Water, snakes, cockroaches, you name it, and I am scared of it. But still, I am doing this show. That is the fun part of it. I am scared of heights, too. But when I am performing, I am sure I will jump if required," he says with a smile.

Thakare was last seen in Bigg Boss 16, where he was also the first runner-up. And Thakare admits that life has totally changed post the show. “I have seen such life-changing moments only in films. I used to watch movies and think, ‘Meri bhi life change hojaegi’. But now, people have a certain expectation from me. They treat me as one of them, so, I think I carry their dreams with me. So, I need to perform at that level," he concludes.