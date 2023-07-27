Shiv Thakare Desires To Go On A Date To Paris With This Bollywood Actress

Shiv Thakare, who recently appeared on Roadies 19, often grabs the headlines for a rumoured relationship. After his breakup with Veena Jagtap, his name was linked to Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Akanksha Puri. But this time the actor is in the news after he expressed his desire to date one of the top Bollywood actresses.

The Bigg Boss 16 winner, in an interview, said that he likes Alia Bhatt. This is not the first time when he has talked about liking the Highway actress. Previously, when he was inside the Bigg Boss house during season 16, he was talking to Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia. He said that his favourite actress is Alia Bhatt and Nimrat too expressed her love for the actress.

Now, in a recent interview, he said that he wants to go out on a date with the Bajirao Mastani actress, Deepika Padukone. He said, “Although I like Alia Bhatt, I would like to go on a date with Deepika Padukone." He also revealed where exactly he wanted to take her. He replied, “There is a cafe in the Eiffel Tower of Paris where I would like to go on a date with her. The Eiffel Tower is tall and Deepika is tall so I would like to go there".