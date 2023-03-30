Home » Movies » Shiv Thakare Mobbed: Bigg Boss 16 Star's Bodyguard Pushes Woman Trying To Meet Him, Watch Video

Shiv Thakare Mobbed: Bigg Boss 16 Star's Bodyguard Pushes Woman Trying To Meet Him, Watch Video

Shiv Thakare was mobbed at a recent event. However, his bodyguards ensured he was safely escorted out of the crowd.

March 30, 2023

There is no doubt that Shiv Thakare is among the most popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants. Finishing as a runner-up on Salman Khan’s hosted show, Shiv’s popularity has only seen a rise since he first joined Bigg Boss 16. Proof of his popularity was seen at a recent event he was attending. A video is now going viral showing that Shiv was surrounded by a sea of fans at an event and soon, the sea turned into a scary mob.

At the event, Shiv was seen looking dapper as ever in a black tuxedo. Shiv was escorted out of the venue by his bodyguards when fans began crossing his path, hoping to get a quick handshake, if not a selfie. His bodyguards ensured to protect him but in the process were seen harshly pushing aside men and women. Watch the video below:

Shiv became a household name courtesy of his shows and reality shows. However, the actor has faced his share of struggles during his initial days in the industry. Speaking with Hindustan Times, Shiv revealed he was called in for auditions but when he would reach the venue, he would understand he was being cheated.

“I once went for an audition in Aram Nagar and he took me to the bathroom and said, ‘Yaha pe massage centre hai’. I didn’t get the connection between an audition and a massage centre. He told me, ‘Ek baar aap aao yaha audition ke baad. Aap workout bhi karte ho…’ I just left the place, since he was a casting director and I didn’t want to take any pangas. I am no Salman Khan. But I realised there is no discrimination between men and women when it comes to this (casting couch)," he said.

