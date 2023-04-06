Shiv Thakare To Make His Marathi Film Debut? This Latest Post Sparks Rumours

Bigg Boss Season 16 was a huge hit. Shiv Thakare became a household name after his stint in the show. He managed to stay in the house until the last day and became the first runner-up. Although Shiv did not win the title, he won millions of hearts. Earlier, he won the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi. Shiv’s fan base has increased tremendously after Bigg Boss 16. He also bagged a lot of new projects after coming out of the house. Recently, a viral photo of Shiv Thakare has set the wheel of speculation rolling. The post has made his fans question whether he is set to make his Marathi film debut. Film producer Amol Khairnar recently uploaded a photo with Shiv Thakare and wrote, “With Bigg Boss fame Shiv Thakare our next Marathi hero feeling proud of Shiv Thakare Marathi mulga."

Advertisement

This post is currently garnering everyone’s attention. One of the users commented, “Wow I am super excited Shiv Thakare", while another one wrote, “Shiv Thakare super actor definitely he will rock in the movie as the lead actor." “So excited to see him on the big screens. You are already our hero Shiv Thakare love you, super king," commented the third user. Many fans congratulated Shiv on his supposed debut. No confirmation regarding this speculation has been made by Shiv or the producer.

Advertisement

According to reports, Shiv has got an offer to join Rohit Shetty’s reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Whether he will take it up is not known yet. Shiv recently purchased a costly car. He has also indulged himself in the field of business, by launching his own venture. In Mumbai, he has opened a cafe called Thakare Tea and Snacks. He has collaborated with Hustler Hospitality. Shiv recently inaugurated this restaurant. This place will serve food and beverages with more than 25 types of tea and snacks on the menu card.

Now after leaving the Bigg Boss house, many of the contestants have started their own businesses. At first, this trend only existed in Bollywood. Marathi actors are now following in the same footsteps of B’town celebrities. Marathi actresses like Prajakta Mali, Tejaswini Pandit, Priya Bapat, Nivedita Saraf, and Kranti have started their own businesses. They are also seen on social media promoting their brand.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News