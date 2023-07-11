Shiva Rajkumar-starrer Ghost’s 40 Feet Cut-out Poster Unveiled At Bengaluru Theatre

Actor Shiva Rajkumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming pan-India action thriller Ghost. Teasers and posters are being released by the makers, which is increasing fans’ excitement further. Recently, a new poster for the film was unveiled, which created buzz online. A huge cut-out of the poster was displayed at Santhosh Theatre in Bengaluru. According to reports, it is a forty feet cut-out poster. It was a gesture of celebration by Santhosh Theatre for the film.

Ghost’s teaser is set to release tomorrow (July 12) on Shiva Rajkumar’s birthday, as a gift from the team. The announcement was shared via a tweet along with a new poster, which read, “When Violence Dies, Big Daddy Is Born." Don’t miss the grand debut on July 12th at 11:45 am on the @TSeries YouTube channel…Join the excitement and embrace #GHOST as we welcome the mighty Big Daddy..!" The poster shows Shiva Rajkumar striking a pose and holding a gun, while the background looks like that a battlefield.

Ghost is a heist action thriller, which is written and directed by MG Srinivas of Birbal fame. Reportedly, the film is a first in the cinematic universe of Srinivas’ Birbal Trilogy Case 1: Finding Vajramuni, in which he played the role of Mahesh Das. Ghost is being produced by Sandesh Nagraj under Sandesh Productions banner. The other cast members of the film include Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Archana Jois, and Satya Prakash; and MG Srinivas will be reprising his role as Mahesh Das. In an earlier interview, Srinivas mentioned that he might turn the film into a franchise. The film’s first look was released last year and the first motion poster was released on January 2, this year.