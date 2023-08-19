Shiva Rajkumar To Star In Upcoming Malayalam Film Tyson With Prithviraj Sukumaran: Report

Shiva Rajkumar, fondly called Shivanna is a renowned name in the Kannada film industry. He recently starred in Rajinikanth’s blockbuster Jailer which marked his debut in Tamil films. It is reported that Shiva Rajkumar’s schedule is now busier than ever with several movie projects lined up for the next 3-4 years. Among those is the sequel to his 2017 release Mufti named Bhairathi Ranagal, directed by Narthan. Apart from that, he’s also currently working on music composer Arjun Janya’s debut directorial venture.

Speculations regarding Shivrajkumar’s role in a Malayalam film have been making rounds for a considerable time. Confirmation has been finally made by other sources that Shivanna is set to take on a role in a Malayalam movie. The caption of the post reads, “#Shiva Rajkumar Is Joining The Cast Of #Prithviraj Sukumaran’s #Tyson! @NimmaShivanna Confirmed!"

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwFVU_YoabR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Shiva Rajkumar is all set to collaborate with the Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran who will also be directing the film. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the film is scripted by Murali Gopy. The film revolves around the life of a boxer who struggles with social issues.

This year, Shiva Rajkumar has made his mark in other industries. He made a notable yet impactful cameo appearance in superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer, which hit theatres a week ago. His performance has received widespread praise, winning him new admirers in neighbouring states.

Recently, the media caught up with him at the airport, questioning whether he’s working on a Malayalam film with Prithviraj Sukumaran. Shiva Rajkumar confirmed it, stating that the project is in progress. He expressed his admiration for Prithviraj and affirmed that the film is indeed happening.