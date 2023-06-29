Shiva Rajkumar's Birthday Might See A Big Update On The Ghost

The much-anticipated film Ghost, starring Kannada film superstar Shiva Rajkumar, is set to make headlines on his upcoming birthday, July 12. In 2022, the movie’s poster was released and quickly went viral. This pan-India film, directed by Srini, is touted as an action-packed heist thriller. It is being produced by popular politician Sandesh Nagraj under his Sandesh Productions banner. While not all the details of the movie have been revealed yet, it remains a hot topic of discussion among Shivanna’s fans.

In March, T-Series released the motion poster of the film, giving audiences a glimpse into its genre. It is believed that Shiva Rajkumar will portray the role of a gangster involved in a heist. The animated video showcased Shiva Rajkumar, sporting a gold chain around his neck and a cigarette in his mouth, presenting a swaggy look. The motion poster also depicted an intense chase sequence involving the police.