Shiva Rajkumar's Debut Film Anand Completes 37 Years Of Its Release

One of the most bankable stars in the Kannada film industry, Shiva Rajkumar is the eldest son of actor Dr Rajkumar. He has worked in over 100 films in his career. The actor’s debut film on Monday completed 37 years of its release. So, today, let’s take a look at Shiva Rajkumar’s debut.

The actor made his acting debut with the 1986 Indian Kannada-language film Anand. The movie was directed by Singeetham Srinivasa Rao and featured Shiva Rajkumar and Sudha Rani in the lead roles, both making their debuts. It also starred popular actors like Rajesh, Tara, Shubha, Jayanthi, Thoogudeepa Srinivas and Guru Dutt in pivotal roles. The movie did extremely well at the box office. According to reports, Anand ran for 38 weeks in theatres.

The movie introduced Shiva Rajkumar not only as an actor but also as a dancer. This was his first of three consecutive hits at the box office on debut, which gave him the title of Hat-trick Hero. In a media interaction, he once said, “I can never forget Anand, my first film, which made me an actor. Singeetam was just explaining the scene to us and was telling this is what the work I expect from you people. He was bringing out much better performances from all of us."

Not only the film, but its music was equally successful which was composed by the duo Shankar-Ganesh with lyrics penned by Chi Udayashankar. The movie also bagged three awards, including the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Supporting Actress won by Jayanthi, Karnataka State Film Award for Best Screenplay won by Singeetham Srinivasa Rao and Udayashankar, and the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in Kannada won by Shiva Rajkumar.