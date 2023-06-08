Shiva Rajkumar's Kaddipudi Completes 10 Years Of Its Release

Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar has appeared in many hit films in his career starting with the 1986 Kannada film Anand. One of his films recently completed a decade of its release on June 7. It was a film that is a landmark in Kannada cinema as it explored the neo-noir genre for the first time. The movie is the 2013 movie Kaddipudi, directed by Duniya Soori. The movie was moderately successful at the box office and received mixed reviews. However, over the past decade, it has been reviewed more positively by contemporary critics, who now hail Kaddipudi as a bold neo-noir experiment.

Shiva Rajkumar played the lead role of Anand, who is also called Kaddipudi, due to his grandmother having sold tobacco products. Politicians are unwittingly using Anand as a pawn. After being attacked, Anand becomes traumatised and decides to leave the underworld to live a tranquil life. Sathya Murthy, a police officer, supports Anand’s decision. At a photo session, Anand meets Uma, a young artist; they fall in love and eventually wed. Their joy, however, is fleeting because Shankarappa is unable to live a regular life due to police corruption. His course of action on a quest to lead a peaceful life forms the crux of the story. The film starred Radhika Pandit, as Uma, Anand’s love interest.