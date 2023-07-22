Shiva Rajkumar’s Latest Picture In Pilot Suit Goes Viral

Tamil actor Shiva Rajkumar started 2023 on a bad note with his film Kabzaa failing to perform well at the box office. Now, it seems like he has his hopes pinned on his upcoming collaboration with director Nelson Dilipkumar for Jailer. Shiva Rajkumar will be sharing screen space with Rajinikanth for the action-comedy, playing an important role. But, keeping aside his forthcoming projects, there is another reason, why Shiva Rajkumar has been hogging the limelight. Recently, a string of pictures of the actor, donning a pilot suit surfaced on the internet. Reportedly it was from an ad shoot.

Shiva Rajkumar’s pictures are currently doing the rounds on the Internet. It shows the Kabzaa actor dressed in a pilot uniform. He was also seen posing with a few people. In another set of pictures, Shiva Rajkumar sported a coat as he was seen sitting on a bench. The picture made it evident that an elaborate set was created, resembling that of a railway station. Behind him, there were studio lights with an IRCTC board and a ticket counter. “Snaps of Shiva Rajkumar from the latest Ad Shoot," read the caption of the post shared on Twitter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although it is reported that the BTS snaps are from an ad shoot, a certain section of social media users have claimed that the pictures are from Shiva Rajkumar’s upcoming film with Dhanush, Captain Miller. Although there is no clarity on whether the pictures are actually from the sets of Captain Miller, the report has made fans excited. Not long ago, a vintage poster of Shiva Rajkumar from Captain Miller has been released by the makers. It grabbed plenty of eyeballs, soon after its release.