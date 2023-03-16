Home » Movies » Shivangi Joshi Rushed to Hospital After Kidney Infection, Leaves Fans Concerned; See Photo

Shivangi Joshi Rushed to Hospital After Kidney Infection, Leaves Fans Concerned; See Photo

On the work front, Shivangi Joshi is said to be playing a double role in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show Beauty and Beast.

Shivangi Joshi is currently in the hospital. She is suffering from kidney infection.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi shocked her fans after she posted a picture from a hospital. The actress, in her latest post, revealed she was diagnosed with a kidney infection and went on to share an important update about her health. She even urged her fans and friends to look after themselves.

Talking about her health condition, Shivangi Joshi said she faced some really tough days but is now on the path to recovery with the support of her doctors and family. “Hi everyone, Been a rough couple of days, I have had a kidney infection, but want to let you know that with the support of my family, friends, the doctors, the hospital staff and grace of God, I’m feeling better," she wrote.

Shivangi also penned a message for her fans. “This is also to remind you’ll to take care of your body, mind and soul and most importantly stay hydrated guys. Love you all, And I will be back in action very soon. Recovering and healing. Lots of love Shivangi," she wrote.

As soon as she shared the post, her fans and friends filled the comment section wishing her a speedy recovery. “Hey take care n get well soon .. sending all the love n care to you," Dheeraj Dhoopar commented. Ashita Dhawan wrote, “Arey arey arey… Get well super soon." Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya also commented, “Oh Noooo… Get well soon Princess! Really! Lots of love and healing to you." Shweta Tiwari, Rubina Dilaik, Prit Kamani, Chetna Pande and others also poured in love and ‘get well soon’ wishes for the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star.

On the work front, Shivangi Joshi was last seen in Jab We Matched, a four-episode romance drama released on OTT platform Amazon miniTV. She also appeared in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Shivangi Joshi also appeared in Balika Vadhu’s second season along with Randeep Rai. The actress also has Ekta Kapoor’s show Beauty and the Beast where she will reportedly play a double role. The shoot of opening episode will be held on a grand scale and according to the reports, it will be shot across seven days.

