Shivathmika Rajashekar Is Giving Fashion Goals And How

Telugu actor Shivathmika Rajashekar marked her debut in 2019 with KVR Mahendra’s movie Dorasani. She shared the screen with Anand Deverakonda, the younger brother of Vijay Deverakonda. While the movie did not create much hype, Shivathmika grabbed the headline for her acting skills. Now, the actress is in the limelight yet again.

Shivathmika Rajashekar is the daughter of Rajasekhar Varadharajan, aka Dr Rajashekar and Jeevitha Rajashekar who are known for their works in the Telugu film industry. The actress has enthralled her fans with her beauty and grace. Recently, she posted a photo on Instagram that has left her fans in awe of her.

In a recent post, Shivathmika Rajashekar can be seen wearing a white crop top baring her toned midriff. She paired it with denim shorts. The top had a racerback detail which added an oomph factor to her simple yet casual look. She opted for a no-make-up look and tied her hair loosely into a bun. Take a look:

Seeing her photo, many fans and admirers rushed to the comment section to shower their love on her. A fan complimented her and wrote, “Please, we can’t bear to see such beauty again. There is some magic in you, Shivathmika." Another fan praised her acting and wrote in Telugu which when translated into English reads, “Your acting is natural, you will become a famed actress." One Instagram user commented, “Stunning outfit."

Shivathmika Rajashekar, before turning to acting, was also a producer. She has been a part of films like Evadithe Nakenti (2007), Nenjuku Needhi (2022) and Satyameva Jayate (2009). Shivathmika was last seen in Krishna Vamsi’s Ranga Maarthaanda which was released on March 22. It starred Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Brahmanandam and many others. Apart from this, the actress has also acted in movies like Anandham Vilayadum Veedu, Nenjuku Needhi, and Nitham Oru Vaanam starring Abhirami, Arjunan, and Aparna Balamurali to name a few.