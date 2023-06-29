Shivathmika Rajashekar's Beachside Night Stroll Captured, Check Photos

Telugu film industry’s rising star, Shivathmika Rajashekar, continues to captivate her fans not only with her impressive acting skills but also with her impeccable fashion sense. Known for her remarkable choice of scripts and on-screen performances, the talented celebrity has now become a style icon, making headlines with her sartorial picks. Recently, she set the internet abuzz as she shared a stunning photo of herself taking a leisurely stroll along the beach.

Shivathmika Rajashekar is the youngest daughter of prominent Telugu actor Rajashekar Varadharajan and actress Jeevitha Rajashekar. The actress uploaded a photo of herself on Twitter and wrote, “Chennai." In the snap, she can be seen dressed in a sunshine yellow saree and paired it with a black sleeveless blouse. She wore small jhumkis, a bindi and a nose piercing to complete her look. From the picture, it looks like she was taking a walk at the beach.

Advertisement

A fan wrote in Telugu which when translated into English read, “There is no competition for a beauty like you in any dress." Another one commented, “Looking so beautiful."