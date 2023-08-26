Shobha Shetty Makes Geek Looks Glam In A Pink Blazer And Nerd Glasses

Shobha Shetty has become one of the prominent faces in Telugu TV. She catapulted to fame with the serial Karthika Deepam. Shobha often steals the spotlight with her amazing fashion statements. Recently, she posted a few pictures of herself from a recent photo session that has garnered everyone’s attention. Shobha looked gorgeous as she donned a pink blazer with a white crop top. She accessorised her look with gold pendants and purple nerd glass. She opted for glowy makeup and a shade of pink lipstick. Shobha Shetty flaunts her fringed haircut and ties her hair into a ponytail. She chose to write nothing in the caption and dropped only heart emoticons, with her pictures doing the rest of the talking. She chose the hashtags #photoshootmood #happyme #love for the photo.

Fans loved the photos. They especially appreciated her hairstyle and outfit. Others also flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

Shobha treated fans to another set of pictures in the same outfit but with a different hairstyle.

Shobha is also a foot forward when it comes to making head-turning appearances in stunning sarees as well. She recently looked gorgeous in a purple-colour chiffon saree, which she paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. Shobha chose a glam-makeup look for this occasion, consisting of kohl-rimmed eyes, perfectly lined eyeliner, brown eyeshadow, and a red lip shade. She accessorised her look with a pair of matching dazzling earrings and bangles. Shobha chose the backdrop of natural surroundings that further accentuated her look. She added three purple hearts in the caption.