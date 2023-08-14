Shobha Shetty Sets The Internet Ablaze In A Purple Chiffon Saree

Shobha Shetty is a popular face in the Telugu TV industry. She came into the spotlight after appearing in the 2017 serial, Karthika Deepam. Apart from her outstanding acting skills, Shobha is also known for her active social media presence. She always keeps her fans updated on her personal and professional lives to stay in touch with them. Recently, she posted a few photos of herself from her recent photo session, which is currently garnering everyone’s attention.

In the photos, Shobha Shetty wore a purple colour chiffon saree, which makes her look gorgeous. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse. She chose a glam makeup look, including kohl-rimmed eyes, perfectly-lined eyeliner, brown eyeshadow, and a red lip shade. Shobha rounded off her look with a pair of matching dazzling earrings and bangles. She chose the natural surroundings as a background, which further enhanced her photos. Sharing the photos, Shobha added three purple hearts in the caption.

Seeing the post, her fans showered compliments on their favourite actress. One of the users commented, “Super cute, ma’am," and another one said, “Gorgeous". “Wow, beautiful", wrote a third user. Many others dropped hearts and fire emoticons.

Shobha Shetty loves wearing traditional outfits, and her social media handle is proof. Three days ago, she shared another couple of photos as she visited a temple. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a red full-sleeve Anarkarli set with golden detailing at the borders. She opted for minimal makeup and rounded off her look with a matching bindi and a pair of golden earrings. “Traditional me," read the caption.

Shobha Shetty’s fans appreciated her natural look and outfit in the comment box.