Shocking! Bhojpuri Singer Nisha Upadhyay Suffers Bullet Injury During Her Show In Patna

In a shocking event, Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay suffered a bullet injury recently during a celebratory firing at her show in Patna. As reported by E-Times, the unfortunate incident took place while the singer was performing at a cultural programme in Saran, Bihar. Reportedly, the bullet hit the singer on her left thigh following which she was rushed to the hospital. However, Nisha’s condition is now stable.

“We received information about the incident but no written complaint has been filed yet. We are investigating how the gunshots were fired and who were all involved in the firing," a police officer said while talking about the incident as quoted by India TV.

Further investigation into the case is now underway. Reportedly, cops are now examing who all were involved in the firing and how the gunshot was fired in a programme.

Nisha Upadhyay is a folk singer who is a native of Saran’s Gaur Basant village. Her popular songs include Le Le Aaaye Coca Cola, Navkar Mantra, Dholida Dhol Re Vagad, and Hasi Hasi Jaan Marela.

This is the second case of celebratory firing reported from Bihar in the last month. In May this year, a 17-year-old boy was killed in a celebratory firing at a wedding in Bihar’s Samastipur. “The deceased was a friend of my brother’s son. As soon as the bride touched the feet of the bridegroom soon after the jaimaal ceremony, a person shot at him and fled," Dharmendra Kumar, an eyewitness, had informed the cops.