Shoojit Sircar UPSET Vicky Kaushal Lost National Award To Allu Arjun? He Says 'Vicky Deserved...'

Director Shoojit Sircar was thrilled that Sardar Udham won five awards at the 69th National Film Awards including Best Hindi Film. However, the director felt that Vicky Kaushal truly deserved the Best Actor awards as well. The award was presented to Allu Arjun for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise. Speaking in a new interview, Sircar presented a case for Vicky, explaining why the actor deserved to win.

“Vicky undoubtedly deserved the Best Actor award. The way he transformed into Sardar Udham is commendable. We started with the Jallianwala Bagh sequence. The first shot was of Udham picking up [the dead] bodies, feeling the weight and pain. The set was witnessing that nightmare. That set the tone of the film. Vicky couldn’t sleep for nights, and carried that disturbance throughout other parts of the movie," Sircar told Mid-Day.

He also felt guilty that he couldn’t work on Sardar Udham with Irrfan Khan. It was previously revealed that the late actor was supposed to essay the role. “There is some kind of guilt in me that I did not work with him on this. He had also told me to move on. Every day, deep inside me, it hurts. I got the award, but he wasn’t here. The vacuum is still there. It’s not just Sardar Udham, I will dedicate whatever I can to him," Sircar said.