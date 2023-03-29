The shooting for Tamil star Ajith’s next film, tentatively titled AK62, has been postponed after the death of the actor’s father P Subramaniam. Ajith’s father passed away due to age-related ailments in Chennai on March 24 at the age of 85. There is no clarification on when AK 62 will go on floors. Its release date may now be postponed to next year.

Before this, AK 62’s shooting was delayed due to director Vignesh Shivan’s exit from the team. There were rumours that the storyline penned by Vignesh was not approved by Ajith. According to the speculations, Ajith demanded alterations to the script but felt that the final draft was incomplete even after the changes. This was followed by reports that Vignesh had been replaced by filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni. Reportedly, Vignesh travelled to London to sort out this problem with Ajith.

Apart from the question of who is directing AK 62, social media users would also like to know the storyline of AK 62. Reportedly, it deals with a food chain where Ajith plays as an organic farmer from the southern districts of Tamil Nadu. He will be shown fighting for a cause of supplying healthy foods to people.

Going by the storyline, AK 62 is expected to have strong dialogues against corporate businesses. Therefore, as stated in reports Ajith had strictly instructed the director to not have politically-oriented dialogues.

