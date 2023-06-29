Shooting For Malayalam Film Sree Muthappan Wraps Up In Kannur

The much-awaited Malayalam film Sree Muthappan is making a lot of buzz amongst the fans. The Chandran Narikode directorial film stars Joy Mathew and Ashokan in the lead roles. There’s good news for the movie buffs. Wondering what? The film has wrapped up its shooting in Kannur.

Sachu Aneesh produces the film Sree Muthappan under the banner of Prathithi House Creations. Muyyam Rajan, a prominent Malayalam writer, and Biju K Chuzhali, a well-known playwright and director, wrote the screenplay for Sree Muthappan, which was researched by PP Balakrishna Peruvannan. Reji Joseph is in charge of the film’s cinematography.

Muthappan is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu and Siva who was born during the Kali Yuga period. Muthappan is also known as Thiruvappana, Vellatam, Cheriya Muthappan, Valiya Muthappan, Ambala Muthappan, Puralimala Muthappan, and more names.