The shooting for Malayalam suspense-thriller Police Day, directed by Santosh Mohan Pal, started on Tuesday. This comes just days after the film was laucnhed with a puja ceremony at the Sreekanteswaram Temple, Thiruvananthapuram. Former Union Minister O Rajagopal also attended the ceremony. The film’s star cast and other members were also present during the puja event.

Police Day, produced by Saju Vaidyar under the banner of Sadananda Cinemas, follows the murder of a police officer. Tini Tom, Nandu, Ansiba, Dharmajan Bolgatty, and Sreedhanya play important roles in the film.

Indrajit S is the cinematographer for the project.

Advertisement

Dinu Mohan will score the music, while Manoj has written the screenplay. The movie’s co-producers are Sukumar G Shajikumar and M Abdul Nasser.

Superstar Tini Tom made his big-screen debut with Malayalam film Panchapandavar, which was released in 1998. It was the Mammootty-starrer Pattalam (2003), through which Tini Tom gained recognition. He got his big career break with the satirical comedy film Pranchiyettan & The Saint, in which he played the role of a driver.

Tini Tom’s perfect dialogue delivery, along with the use of slang in Malayalam, earned him high praise from the audience.

Another famous actor Dharmajan Bolgatty is also acting in the movie. He is a film producer and actor, who works in Malayalam films. He began his career as a comedian, later foraying into films in 2010. Dharmajan Bolgatty began his Malayalam cinema career with the film Paappi Appacha released in 2010. He entered politics in 2021, ahead of the assembly elections in Kerala. He is a member of the Indian National Congress.

South actress Sreedhanya predominantly works in Malayalam-language television shows and films. She went on to host several TV shows including Vaidyasala, Grihathuram and Veedu. She played supporting roles in several films before playing one of the leads in the Malayalam family drama film Njan Samvidhanam Cheyyum, which was released in 2015.

Read all the Latest Movies News here