Shooting Of Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 Stopped At Chennai Airport; What We Know

Kamal Haasan is currently busy with his upcoming film Indian 2, one of the most-awaited ventures of the year. The Shankar directorial went on floors last year and is currently completing its schedule at a brisk pace. While most of the shooting of the film has been finished, the final schedule of the film is currently happening in Chennai. However, according to media reports, the shooting of the film was abruptly halted at the airport in the city by the officials. Reportedly, the team did not have the proper permission.

Parts of the film sequences are said to be shot at the Chennai airport near the departure area and permission for the same has been only obtained. But the film’s crew wanted to shoot a scene at the lavatory area of the airport for which permission was not granted by the authorities.

The media report also suggested that the production house had earlier acquired permission to shoot in the required spots of the Chennai airport and has reportedly paid Rs 1.24 crore including GST to the airport management.