Shooting Of Thalapahy Vijay-starrer Leo's Introduction Song Underway In Chennai

Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy shooting for Leo, directed by Lokesh Kangaraj. The film marks the second collaboration between the director-actor with Trisha Krishnan as the female lead. The shooting is underway at a brisk pace and the next schedule is said to begin on Tuesday at the film city in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. A huge set has been erected for a mass song. It is also said that the team has been rehearsing the song for almost a week.

The song is reportedly an introduction song of Vijay in Leo, which will have around 500 dancers in the background. The song will be around a groovy track of the actor after Vaathi Coming, Arabic Kuthu and Ranjithame.

The song is being choreographed by choreographer Dinesh and the song schedule will take place for another three or four days in the film city. The music of Leo is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Meanwhile, many top distributors in Kerala had been lobbying hard to receive the rights of Leo. Amid the fierce bidding, it is reported that Sree Gokulam Movies may acquire the rights. As per the reports suggest, distributor Gokulam Gopalan has offered a hefty Minimum Guarantee (MG) for the Kerala rights of Leo which is over Rs 15 crore.