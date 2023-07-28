Shooting Of Varun Tej-starrer Matka Begins, Allu Aravind Graces Puja Ceremony

Actor Varun Tej Konidela is all set to enthral audiences with two back-to-back action-oriented films Matka and Gaandeevadhari Arjuna. The anticipation surrounding both films has been high lately and fans eagerly await the release of these movies.

Notably, the shooting for Varun Tej’s Matka, directed by Karuna Kumar, has commenced. The film’s Pooja ceremony took place in Visakhapatnam, where producer Allu Aravind graced the occasion and initiated the muhurat scene with the customary clap. Matka will reportedly be based on real-life events that unfolded in the backdrop of Visakhapatnam during the 1960s and 70s, promising an intriguing storyline. Meenakshi Chaudhary will be portraying the female lead in Matka while Nora Fatehi will be taking on another significant role.

Varun shared the first look of the film on Instagram and captioned it, “Money, power & respect! #MATKA #Motionposter." Take a look:

On Thursday, he shared the film poster and captioned it, “My next! Need all your love."

The film, which was earlier known as VT14, got its official title at an event in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Meanwhile, anticipation has been building for Varun Tej’s Gaandeevadhari Arjuna helmed by the director Praveen Sattaru. The film is touted to be an action-packed drama, and its first look has already captured the attention of moviegoers. Gaandeevadhari Arjuna is scheduled to release on August 25.

The teaser of Gaandeevadhari Arjuna released by producer Amadhya, reveals Varun Tej’s portrayal of a character akin to James Bond, exuding an aggressive intensity that promises a never-before-seen performance.