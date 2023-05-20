Shraddha Arya MOCKED For Walking With Crutch At Red Carpet, Netizens Ask 'Heel Kyu Pehni Phir?'

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya is a popular name in the showbiz world. She recently sufffered an injury on her leg. However, it did not impact her spirit from attending an event in Mumbai on Friday night.

Shraddha was seen arriving at the event with the help of crutch. She walked the red carpet despite her leg injury and posed for the paparazzi. The actress wore a body-hugging shimmery outfit and looked gorgeous as ever.

However, soon after the video was shared online, netizens noticed that Shraddha was wearing heels and therefore trolled her for allegedly ‘acting’ her injury. “Jb leg me lgi to bhai heels kese pehn li?" one of the users asked. Another person argued that Shraddha’s walking stick was also decorated and wrote, “She is not well then also she is wearing heels and also stick is been decorated." “Haath pair tute pr award n chutee," a third comment read. One of the users wrote, “Ab walking stick le k aana zaroori tha kya 😂😂😂 Ghar par he Beith thi".

Several of Shraddha’s fans also jumped into the comment section to defend their favourite actress. One of the loyal fans penned down a long note and slammed those questioning Shraddha’s injury. “Those are trolling her & barking here in the comment section don’t you guys have any other work!!? She isn’t well, we FANS missed her so much, now when she is attending an event after a very long time she is happy her fans are happy and the people who invited are also happy then what’s bothering you people!!?" the comment read.

On the work front, Shraddha Arya has worked in several hit shows including Tumhari Paakhi, Chinna Poove Mella Pesu and Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki among others. She is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha is also preparing to make her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.