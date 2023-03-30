Actress Shraddha Das never misses a chance to mesmerise her fans with her stunning pictures and richly-infused wardrobe collection. Recently, she dropped a series of pictures that are making a huge wave on the internet. In the photos, Shraddha is seen in formal wear, which she teamed up with high heels. This time, too, the actress redefined fashion and made the hearts flutter.

The actress has upped the glamour quotient in her recent photoshoot and of course, her fans could not stop gushing over her dazzling personality. The subtle makeup and the simple yet elegant hairdo complemented her look.

For the makeup, the actress wore drawn eyebrows, pink-tinted cheeks, a stroke of eyeliner, and a shade of pink lipstick. While she tied up her hair to the back and looked breathtaking. Her glamorous personality and splendid poses make her look awe-inspiring.

Check out the pictures here

Her followers every time get the treat when the actress shares her pictures be it a traditional ensemble or a western outfit. Many social media users have now praised the actress for her ravishing looks and charming persona. One user wrote, “You look gorgeous". Another user commented, “Incredible". One user also added, “Stunning personality".

The actress often shares pictures and videos setting the internet on fire. Not too long ago, she wore regular western wear and set the internet buzzing. Be it sporting trending looks or delivering spectacular performances on the big screen, the actress manages to do both.

On the career front, Shraddha Das is best known for films, including Lahore, Sanam Teri Kasam, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, and PSV Garuda Vega. Some of her other notable projects include Nireekshana, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, The Bridge, Katigobba 3, Panther, and more.

Shraddha Das began her acting journey with the Telugu film Siddu from Srikakulam. Now, she hosts a few projects lined up including Chai Shai Biscuits, Arrdham, and Lechindi Mahila Lokam.

Apart from this, Shraddha Das is a trained dancer and has modelled for several brands. So far, she has been featured in print advertisements for McDowell’s, Aristocrat, and nearly 400 others.

