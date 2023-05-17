Shraddha Das In Emerald Velvet Tube Dress Is Giving Major Fashion Goals

Model-turned-actress Shraddha Das is known for her phenomenal sartorial choices. The diva makes her admirers go gaga every time she shares photos on social media. Recently, Shraddha dropped another remarkable style statement in an emerald green velvet long tube dress, looking like a million bucks.

Shraddha flaunted her stunning figure in the body-hugging dress. She struck a bunch of exquisite poses for her clicks. The actress opted for minimal makeup and tied her hair in a loose, messy bun and rounded off her look with a sleek silver neckpiece, rings and a matching bracelet. See the pictures here:

Seeing the post, social media users flocked to the comments section to express their emotions at Shraddha’s pictures. One of her admirers gushed, “Love you, ma’am," another called the diva, “Beautiful." Many others found her outfit to be “stunning" and went all hearts in the comments box.

Six days back, the Arya 2 actress shared a beautiful picture of her airport look. In the photograph, Shraddha was slaying in a blue colour short blazer dress. She teamed her outfit with a pair of white sneakers and completed her look with a black shade. The actress was sitting in the Mumbai airport as she posed for the camera.

Shraddha Das made her acting debut in 2008 with the Telugu film Siddu from Sikakulam. After this, she went on to sign four Telugu films back-to-back including Arya 2, Nagavalli, Guntur Talkies, and Hippi. In Arya 2, she was featured alongside Kajal Aggarwal and Allu Arjun, which proved to be a breakthrough film in her career.

Now, the actress is currently busy shooting for the upcoming film Chai Shai Biscuits. The comedy movie is written and directed by Himanshu Bhatnagar and also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Shishir Sharma, Nishan, and Kenneth Desai in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Shraddha also has Arrdham and Lechindi Mahila Lokam in her kitty.