Shraddha Das' Latest Picture From Lonavala Vacation Will Give You Some Travel Goals

Model-turned-actress Shraddha Das is well-known for her roles in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, and Kannada films. She started her acting journey with the 2008 Telugu film Siddu from Srikakulam. Since then, she has created a special position for herself in the entertainment world and has worked in various regional film industries across India. Apart from her outstanding acting skills and outstanding fashion choices, Shraddha is also a travel lover. The actress has currently taken a break from her work and is enjoying her holidays in Lonavala.

Recently, the actress dumped a bunch of pictures from her recent vacation and made the audience spellbound. She wore a peach colour co-ord set. She wore a full-sleeve knotted top, which she teamed with matching shorts and off-white sneakers. Of course, Shraddha looked stunning, and her fans could not take their eyes off her. The actress is seen enjoying her time to the fullest at the Radisson Resort and Spa.

Check out the pictures here:

Seeing the photos, fans showered compliments on their favourite actress in the comment box.

Three days ago, she dropped another set of pictures from her Lonavala diaries. She is seen in a white co-ord set. She slayed a full-sleeve white shirt and matching trousers, which she paired with a pair of nude heels. The actress opted for a no-make-up look and is seen enjoying mango juice in a restaurant. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote,

“Obsessed with mango sunset margarita and chill vibes."

Seeing the post one of the users commented, “Pretty," while another one said, “Awesome look." While “cute" wrote the third user.

On the professional front, Shraddha Das has worked in many super-hit films, which include The Bridge, Kotigobba 3, One Small Story, Panther, Hippi, Mirchi Malini, Virgin at 27, and many more. She last appeared in the series Khakee:

The Bihar Chapter.

Presently, the actress is working on her upcoming film, Chai Shai Biscuit. The satire film is helmed and written by Himanshu Bhatnagar and stars Sheeba Chaddha, Shishir Sharma, Nishan, and Kenneth Desai in significant roles.