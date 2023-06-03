Shraddha Das' Pic In Black Sleeveless Top From Lonavala Trip Viral

Model-turned-actress Shraddha Das is a well-known face in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali and Kannada films. She began her acting career in 2008 with the Telugu film Siddu from Sikakulam. Since her first film, she has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Apart from her outstanding acting skills and mind-blowing sartorial choices, Shraddha is also a travel lover and is currently enjoying her vacation in Lonavala.

Recently, Shraddha dumped a bunch of pictures as she visited the Canary Islands in Lonavala. She wore a black sleeveless top with a plunging neckline, which she paired with a pair of denim shorts. She was seen enjoying her me-time in a boat as she posed for the camera. The actress made the audience spellbound with her recent photographs. Take a look at the pictures:

The photos went viral in no time. One of the users commented, “Nice," and another one said, “You are looking marvellous."

Only a few days ago, Shraddha dropped another string of photos from her Lonavala diaries. She was seen enjoying her time in the pool. The actress looked smoking hot in a black monokini. Sharing the photos, Shraddha wrote, “About last night. Swimming under the stars. Discovered another new place just a few hours from home!"