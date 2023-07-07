Shraddha Kapoor Confirmed, 'Excited' For Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion? Know Here

Kartik Aaryan and Shraddha Kapoor will soon be sharing the screen together. Reportedly, Shraddha has been finalised for Kartik’s next movie titled Chandu Champion.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Shraddha has signed the movie and is also ‘excited’ about it. “Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan are scouting for a leading lady, and they are keen on Shraddha Kapoor playing the role. The actress is excited about the project too. As of now, she is the lead in the race. Currently, Sajid and Shraddha are in talks and working out the modalities," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. However, no official statement has been made as of now.

This is for the first time that Kartik and Shraddha will be sharing the screen. Previously, Kartik also made a special appearance in Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.