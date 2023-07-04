Shraddha Kapoor Dating Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Writer Rahul Mody? Post-Dinner Date Photos Go Viral

Shraddha Kapoor often grabs attention with her film performances, making headlines. Apart from her films, her rumoured love life often finds its way into gossip columns. According to reports, she was previously in a relationship with celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. However, the couple has since broken up. Recently, Shraddha was seen in Mumbai with her rumoured boyfriend, Rahul Modi, as they met for a dinner date.

Shraddha and her alleged beau, Rahul, were papped post a dinner rendezvous in Mumbai on Monday, July 3. The internet went abuzz with pictures capturing Shraddha’s simple look – a cozy cotton suit with kurta pyjamas and a dupatta. With her natural beauty shining through and her locks flowing freely, she opted for a no-makeup look, perfect for summers. Rahul, who is the writer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, rocked a suave look in a snazzy grey shirt paired with matching pants.

Rahul has worked in the previous films of Luv Ranjan as well, including hits films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018). While none of them has agreed or denied to the relationship, Shraddha has often taking to Instagram to share photos from Rahul’s house in Mumbai. She spends a lot of time with his shih tzus too.