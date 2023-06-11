Shraddha Kapoor Flaunts Her 'Sunday Jhalli Mood' In A New Post, Check It Out

Shraddha Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. The romantic drama also starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. When she is not acting, Shraddha likes to take to her social media and tease titbits from her personal life. Maintaining that trajectory, the Aashiqui 2 actress gave a glimpse of how her Sunday unfolded.

Shradhha Kapoor dropped a slew of pictures on her timeline that aptly summed up her day. The album starts off with a cute selfie in her light yellow night shirt, an adorable picture with her pet dog, a snap of her lunch plate with rice, pulses, cauliflower and other condiments, a close-up of her pooch, some pictures of nature like a guava hanging from a tree and flowers and finally concludes with a blue sky. She wrote in the caption, “What’s your Sunday mood??? Mine is Jhalli “.