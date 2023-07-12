Shraddha Kapoor Gives Kim Kardashian A Spooky Heads-up About Stree As Latter Spots Eerie Shadow in Selfie

Kim Kardashians had a moment of surprise when she noticed a spooky shadow in the background of one of her recent selfies. She wrote, “Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window."

Meanwhile, Shraddha was recently spotted recently at the Mumbai airport, as she took off to Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh, to shoot for Stree sequel. And now, a motion teaser that says the filming has started has been dropped.

Stree, a comedy horror film directed by debutant Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj and DK, takes inspiration from the urban legend Nale Ba (Come tomorrow) of Karnataka. The story revolves around a witch who kidnaps men at night while they are alone, leaving only their clothes behind. ‘Stree 2’ is a sequel to the 2018 horror comedy film. The 2018 film starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha in the lead roles. Actors Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi played supporting roles in the movie. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film was dubbed a blockbuster hit and received praise from audiences and critics. The makers of the film had earlier announced the release date of Stree 2 at a grand event in Mumbai. The team revealed that the sequel to the horror comedy film will be released in August 2024.