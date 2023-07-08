Shraddha Kapoor Leaves For Stree 2 Shooting, Video Inside

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor was clicked at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. Dressed in a simple pink salwar suit, the ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ actor was going to board a flight to Madhya Pradesh’s Chanderi where she will begin shooting for the horror-comedy film ‘Stree 2’.

Shraddha looked graceful in the pink suit. She was also seen clicking pictures with the fans at the airport. The actress is known to carry effortless and relatable looks, captivating fans with her simplicity. Shraddha is known for being one of the most doted actresses in B-Town. The actress boasts a staggering fan following with 81.5 Million followers on Instagram.

‘Stree 2’ is a sequel to the 2018 horror comedy film ‘Stree’. The 2018 film starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha in the lead roles. Actors Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi played supporting roles in the movie. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film was dubbed a blockbuster hit and received praise from audiences and critics.