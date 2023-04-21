Shraddha Kapoor Once Proposed To Her Crush Varun Dhawan; Actor Had THIS To Say

Back in the day, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s fathers, David Dhawan and Shakti Kapoor, teamed up to deliver blockbuster hits like Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, and Judwaa. Little Varun and Shraddha would tag along with their dads on outdoor shoots, and have a great time. During one such shoot, Shraddha, all of eight, mustered up the courage to confess her feelings for Varun! She even took him to a mountain to pop the question in a unique way. “I told him, Varun, main apse kuch kahungi and you have to make it straight. I will say it in reverse," she said, when the duo appeared on the show Nach Baliye 7 to promote their movie ABCD 2. The video has been going viral on the internet. Watch it here:

Shraddha then went on to say “You Love I" to Varun in the hope that he would say it straight and she will hear those three magical words from her crush! She revealed that Varun’s response to her trick question was a hard no. Recalling the hilarious incident, Varun said that he thought it was a prank. “Mujhe laga kuch hoga shayad. Koi game khel rahi hai shayad (I thought it was a prank)," he said, adding that when they were 12, they met in a rather filmi way at a dandiya bash.

During another interview her Baaghi co-star Tiger Shroff revealed that he had a crush on her when they were both very young. “Bas dekhta tha (I was very scared. I would just look at her). Not in a creepy way, but main bas dur se dekhta tha (I would just gaze at Shraddha from far away). Jab woh pass karti thi hallway mein toh uske baal udte the ( Her hair would fly when she would pass me in the hallway)," he had said. Reacting to it, Shraddha had said, “Mujhe pata hi nahi tha. Agar pata hota toh (I didn’t know…had I known), then I could do something about it."

Shraddha was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

