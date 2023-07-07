Shraddha Kapoor Posts Adorable Unseen Pics With Brother Siddhanth On His Birthday

Gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor just set the cuteness quotient high as she wished her elder brother, Siddhanth Kapoor, a happy birthday. On Thursday, the Baaghi actress took to Instagram and shared some heartwarming throwback childhood photos of herself and her brother.

In the photo, Shraddha and Siddhanth can be seen with their mother, Shivangi Kolhapure. In the first photo, Siddhanth gives a toothy smile to the camera while Shraddha seems focused on eating cake fed by her mother. The second photo has made everyone gush, as Siddhanth can be seen pecking her mother’s cheek while his sister is again busy savouring the cake. Shraddha also shared some goofy solo photos of her brother.

The actress wrote, “On YOUR birthday, I’ve decided to put a pic of ME being fed cake muaaaaahahahah And this isn’t even a throwback from YOUR bday. It’s from Mommy’s muaaaahahahaaaaaa Happy Birthday Bhaiya @siddhanthkapoor I O U" (sic)

Check out the cute birthday post here:

Siddhanth quickly commented on the post and seemed visibly surprised by the photos. He wrote, “What photos! Love you the mostest." To which Shraddha replied, “yaaaa your badmaash asliyat, Don’t forget my daily dose of memes in my dm okkkkkkkk"

Fans couldn’t help but call this cute birthday wish “sibling goals." One fan wrote, “Awww this is the cutest thing that I saw on internet today". Another fan cutely asked Siddhanth to protect his sister from evil eyes and boys. A third user commented, “Shraddha aap toh bachpan se hi kitni cute ho @shraddhakapoor". Well, we surely agree with her fans: Shraddha is one of the cutest stars in the industry.