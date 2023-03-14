Shraddha Kapoor has made a comeback on the big screen after three years with her latest release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which marks her first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. The film has been doing well at the box office and is expected to cross Rs 100 crores by the end of this week.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar touches upon the subject of modern relationships and how they are slowly becoming frivolous. During a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress was asked if it’s become difficult for her to align with “today’s definition of love," she said, “When people talk about these terms like situation-ship and all these new terms that exist, I’m just like, ‘Kya hai wo?’ What about eternal love? I don’t think it’s impossible. I’m an optimistic person and I’d like to believe in fairytales."

When asked if she broke up because “you caught up somebody lying to you," Shraddha said, “Yes. I feel we have all experienced ‘jhoothis’ and ‘makkaars’ in our lives. Even I have." Talking about how she dealt with it, Shraddha said, “There’s only one route, you have to leave… exit. (laughs)"

Shraddha was rumoured to be dating celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha for the longest time. The duo reportedly broke up in 2022 after four years of dating.

At one point, reports of Shraddha and Rohan prepping to get married had taken over social media after Varun Dhawan dropped a cryptic reply to Rohan’s comment on his wedding photo. When asked about the wedding, Rohan’s father Rakesh Shrestha had earlier told ETimes, “As far as I was told, they were friends from their college days. Besides, they have many common friends in Juhu. They both are doing so well in their professional lives, so any decision they take about being together will also be a sensible and mature one. If they decide to marry each other, I will happily do everything for them. The word ‘objection’ does not exist in my dictionary."

