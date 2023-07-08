Shraddha Kapoor Slips Into Ethnic Wear As She Jets Off To Chanderi To Shoot For Stree Sequel; Watch

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor was spotted recently at the Mumbai airport. She made hearts swoon in her simple attire and patiently clicked selfies with her fans. The video was posted by a paparazzo on a popular entertainment page. Reportedly, the actress is off to Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh, to shoot for Stree sequel. Stree, a comedy horror film directed by debutant Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj and DK, takes inspiration from the urban legend Nale Ba (Come tomorrow) of Karnataka. The story revolves around a witch who kidnaps men at night while they are alone, leaving only their clothes behind.

In the video, Shraddha looks elegant as she gets off her car and greets the cameramen. She styled her airport look in a simple fashion. In a printed kurta set, Shraddha sported a no-makeup look. The actress accessorised her outfit with golden hoop earrings and a white bag. The Ek Villain actress warmly greeted her fans and even took selfies with them. While leaving, she waved bye to the paparazzi and headed inside.

Fans were impressed with Shraddha’s humility and thronged the comments section with compliments. One user wrote, " I love her. Her simplicity is seen in her lifestyle, dressing and the way her humility radiates. Awesome girl", a fan commented, " How simple she is.. no show off.. I really like her.. wish she does more movies" and another wrote, “Bollywood is blessed to have her".

Check out the video here: