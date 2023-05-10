Shraddha Kapoor Surprises All With Her New Haircut; Fans Ask 'Is This For a Film?'

Shraddha Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. The romantic drama also starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. However, on Wednesday, she left all her fans surprised with her latest post. The actress took to Instagram to share pictures of her new look, leaving fans guessing if this is for any new project.

In the pictures, the Haider actress can be seen wearing a pink colour tee paired with denim jeans. She is holding a cup and flaunting her new haircut. She cut a major length of her hair and wrote, “Dil chota mat karo, baal karo." She clicked the pictures in the golden hour. Her fans have flooded the comments section with their reactions and are curious to know if this transformation is for a new film. One of the fans wrote, “Is this new look for a new project?" Another wrote, “spy movie loading.. tell us the movie name."

Shraddha Kapoor is known for experimenting with her looks and has previously sported a variety of hairstyles in her films. Her versatility as an actor has made her one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. She has delivered several box office hits over the years, including ‘Aashiqui 2,’ ‘Ek Villain,’ and ‘Stree.’ However, fans are eagerly waiting for an announcement about her upcoming projects.

Talking about her work, she was first time seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film also starred Boney Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Anubhav Singh Bassi in pivotal roles. The film was recently released on the digital platform. She will be seen in Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao. She also has Nagin and Chalbaaz in London in the pipeline.

