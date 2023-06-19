Shraddha Kapoor Takes An Auto Ride For Her Gym, Fans Call Her ‘Down To Earth’

Shraddha Kapoor’s name is synonymous with fashion and fitness. The actress was earlier spotted marking her attendance at the gym. She arrived for the same in an auto. The paparazzi even asked, where’s her car to which she smiled and said, ‘Best Aahe Auto’ which translates to ‘Taking an auto is best’ to travel.

A video of the same has gone viral now. Shraddha kept it cool and comfy in a blue T-shirt which she teamed with black track pants. She also wore a mask. Fans on seeing the video, admired her for simplicity. One of them wrote, “Such a down-to-earth actress really I have seen Deol’s family and Shraddha such a humble lady in this earth." Another one wrote, ‘Simplicity 🔥.’ ‘Shraddha Kapoor the most simple and down-to-earth personality in Bollywood ❤️❤️❤️❤️,’ read another one.

Have a look at the video:

Shraddha Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following. The actress often shares fun moments and selfies on her Instagram. Earlier last week, she uploaded a bundle of selfies, which gave a glimpse of her Sunday. Sharing the same, ‘What’s your Sunday mood??? Mine is Jhalli.’