Shreya Dhanwanthary Poses in Just Her Bra And Panties in Racy Shoot, Check Out Her Sexy Photo

Shreya Dhanwanthary is not shying away from posing for the camera in revealing lingerie. The 34-year-old actress flaunted her toned body and ample bosom while striking a sensuous pose in a bed in a racy bra and panties.

The Family Man star posed seductively in the snapshot which she shared on her official Instagram account. She simply captioned the black-and-white photo: “Monochrome". The photo shows Shreya in a matching lace bra and bikini cut underwear set. She is seen blushing in the photo as she closes her eyes and places her right hand on her forehead while smiling.

Shreya’s photo garnered a lot of attention on social media, with fans flooding her post with cheesy comments. One fan wrote, “We want more monochrome." Another one said, “The sexiest photo on Instagram today!" “So hot, Shreya," wrote a third user.

Earlier, Shreya Dhanwanthary treated fans to a busty social media display, posing for a photo with her shirt unbuttoned and exposing her cleavage. The actress smiled for the camera as she showed off her ample cleavage in the white unbuttoned shirt which she teamed with a pair of black pants.

Shreya made her showbiz debut with the 2009 Telugu film, Josh. She has been a part of films such as Sneha Geetham, Why Cheat India, Looop Lapeta and Chup: Revenge of The Artist. However, the actress got her big break with Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man. Shreya will next be seen in Sabbir Khan’s supernatural thriller Adbhut, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty, and Rohan Mehra, bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India.

She is also shooting for Lionsgate India Studios titled Nausikhiye with Amol Parashar and Abhimanyu Dassani, will be directed by Santosh Singh and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment.

