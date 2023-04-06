Home » Movies » HOT! Shreya Dhanwanthary Wears Nothing Under Blazer, Flaunts Cleavage in Sexy Photo

HOT! Shreya Dhanwanthary Wears Nothing Under Blazer, Flaunts Cleavage in Sexy Photo

Shreya Dhanwanthary kept her clothing to a minimum as she bared her cleavage wearing only a blazer in her latest Instagram post. Check out her sexy photos

April 06, 2023

Shreya Dhanwanthary heats up Instagram with sexy photo in nothing but a white blazer.
The Family Man 2 actress Shreya Dhanwanthary went braless in a white blazer while flaunting her cleavage in her latest photo on Instagram. Shreya, 34, was anything but buttoned up in the new racy photo she shared on her profile.

Shreya has been sharing racy snaps from her “Monochrome" photoshoot for a while. On Wednesday, the actress shared a photo in which she wore nothing under the blazer. The actress teamed the blazer with a pair of denim. She is all smiles in the photo.

Shreya’s fans were quick to react to the picture and showered her with a series of compliments. One fan commented, “We want more monochrome." Another one wrote, “Absolutely gorgeous." “You look damn hot. The jawline is hot," wrote a third user.

Before this, Shreya Dhanwanthary treated fans to a sexy social media display, posing for a photo with her shirt unbuttoned and flaunting her insane figure. The 34-year-old actress sensuously posed for the camera as she showed off her ample cleavage in the black unbuttoned shirt which she teamed with a matching lace bra and thong.

Shreya made her showbiz debut with the 2009 Telugu film, Josh. She has been a part of films such as Sneha Geetham, Why Cheat India, Looop Lapeta and Chup: Revenge of The Artist. However, the actress got her big break with Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man. Shreya will next be seen in Sabbir Khan’s supernatural thriller Adbhut, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty, and Rohan Mehra, bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India.

April 06, 2023
