Shreyas Talpade Reveals Only Rohit Shetty Is Aware of Golmaal 5 Story; Says, 'We Are Eagerly Waiting...'

Shreyas Talpade is eagerly waiting for the next installment of the hit comedy franchise Golmaal. Although Rohit Shetty promised fans that Golmaal 5 is coming soon, the film has not started yet. Shreyas was part of Golmaal Returns, released in 2008, which also starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kareena Kapoor, and Tusshar Kapoor. Rohit Shetty’s first Golmaal film, titled Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, was released in 2006. The movie starred Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Arshad Warsi. After its success, Rohit went on to make three sequels: Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3 and Golmaal Again.

Talking to ETimes during a recent interview, Shreyas said, “To be very honest, not only the fans, even we are eagerly waiting for Golmaal 5. Just before the pandemic hit us, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn had announced that we would be doing the next installment of Golmaal. However, unfortunately, COVID happened and then things changed. So to be very honest, we are not aware of what the story is. Only Rohit is aware of it. So once he calls us and tells us, we’ll be able to talk more about it. But yes, like the fans, we are also eagerly waiting for Golmaal 5."

When asked about a few memorable moments from the film sets, Shreyas mentioned that every day on the Golmaal sets felt like a party. He credited director Rohit Shetty for creating a lively and fun atmosphere on set. “I read somewhere that Rohit said as long as he makes films, he will continue to make Golmaal. So similarly, as long as we are here in this industry, we want Rohit to keep on making Golmaal movies because it is extremely refreshing to be on that set and meet all the lovely friends."

Shreyas Talpade was last seen in Kaun Pravin Tambe?. He is now set to star in Kangana Ranaut’s directorial debut, Emergency. In the film, Shreyas portrays the role of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.