Shreyas Talpade who dubbed for the Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise recently revealed some fascinating details about the famous dialogues from the hit film. He shared that the iconic dialogues like ‘Pushpa Jhukega Nahi’ and ‘Flower nahi, fire hai main’ were not from the original translation.

Shreyas told Pinkvilla, “The famous dialogue ‘Pushpa jhukega nahi’ was not the literal translation, rather it was improvised. The original translation was ‘Pushpa jayega nahi’. Shreyas also added, “But to make it more impactful, we made it ‘Pushpa jhukega nahi’ and the next thing you know, it has become a rage!."

Meanwhile, another famous dialogue from the movie, ‘Flower nahi, fire hai main’ also did not exist in the original film. The actor revealed that it was also improvised. “Instead of literal translation, we improvise it into something that retains the essence of the character but is also memorable for the audience."

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s blockbuster starrer Pushpa: The Rise which was released in 2021 has mesmerized the worldwide audience with its epic storyline, brilliant direction, lead cast’s strong screen presence, popular number Oo Antava and not to mention the iconic dialogues like ‘Pushpa Jhukega Nahi’ and ‘Flower nahi, fire hai main.

Meanwhile, the second instalment of the hit franchise titled Pushpa: The Rule is currently under filming. Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa-2 stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles while Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Ajay Ghosh, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya and others portray in vital roles.

Buzz is that Sai Pallavi will also be a part of the same. Hindustan Times had earlier reported that Sai will be paired opposite Fahadh Faasil in the film. She will join the sets in the next schedule and will finish her portion in a week’s time. Earlier this month, Allu recently completed filming a schedule of Pushpa 2 in Vishakhapatnam where the makers filmed the introduction song.

