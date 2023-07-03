Shriya Saran Dances In Rain With Daughter Radha; Fans Get Nostalgic About ‘Nee Varum Pothu’

This monsoon season, Shriya Saran is embracing her inner child with her daughter Radha. The actress along with her little daughter was seen dancing in the heavy rains. Sharing a bundle of videos on her Instagram handle, Shriya wrote, “Just because it was raining last week. We did this."

Actress Shruti Haasan on seeing the video took to the comments section and dropped in a bundle of heart emojis. Fans too dropped in heartfelt comments for the mother-daughter duo. A few of them even got nostalgic and commented, ‘Nee Varum Pothu’. This was a rain dance number featuring Saran from her 2005 romantic entertainer Mazhai.

Have a look at the videos:

Time and again, Shriya shares adorable photos and videos of her daughter Radha. They dish out major mother-daughter goals. Shriya dated tennis player Andrei Koscheev for a few years before she tied the wedding knot with him in Udaipur in 2018. The duo welcomed their daughter Radha in January 2021.