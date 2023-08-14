Shriya Saran Is Elegance Personified In Golden Kanjivaram Saree; Fans Love It

Shriya Saran, who captivated audiences with her performances in the Drishyam franchise, has become a favoured choice for directors across the industry. Renowned not only for her acting prowess but also for her impeccable fashion sense, Shriya often graces her social media with stunning snapshots showcasing a diverse range of outfits – from chic dresses to alluring backless gowns. Her recent photoshoot for VRK Heritage commercial ads has set the internet abuzz.

In the series of pictures, Shriya elegantly adorns Kanjivaram Silk sarees against captivating backdrops, exuding traditional charm. Each photo captures her in a different saree, redefining the garment’s timeless elegance. Whether she gazes gracefully at the camera or radiates bold confidence, Shriya effortlessly embodies the essence of each ensemble. Adorned with exquisite jewellery, her traditional outfits are a perfect complement to her natural beauty.

Sharing these images on Instagram, Shriya expressed her fondness for the photo shoot, referring to them as some of her personal favourites from the VRK Heritage session.

As expected, the post quickly went viral, and fans flooded the comments section with heart emojis and fire symbols, demonstrating their admiration for the actress’s striking appearance. One fan’s comment particularly stood out, suggesting that Shriya Saran would be an ideal fit for the role of Chandramukhi in the upcoming Tamil film Chandramukhi 2.

“In the 6th picture, I got a thought that Shriya mam might suit Chandramukhi’s role in Chandramukhi 2 movie," the user commented, highlighting the actress’s captivating aura.

Recently, Shriya and her husband embarked on a journey to Rome, Italy. Sharing delightful snapshots of their trip, the couple explored the city’s cultural landmarks, posing in various poses against the scenic backdrop. The images captured their joyous moments as they immersed themselves in the city’s rich heritage.